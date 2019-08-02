A green pond has formed in Halemaumau Crater. And scientists aren’t sure why

KILAUEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new green pond has formed on the floor of Halemaumau Crater on the Big Island — and it has scientists scratching their heads.
A helicopter pilot first spotted the green water in the bottom of the crater on July 25. It has clearly grown since then.
Geologists said there has never been a pond in Halemaumau — at least in recorded history.
Now they’re working to figure out where the water is coming from and determine its geological implications. But first, they have to figure out how to study it.
The water is difficult to reach, and impossible to see from most of the crater rim.
Geologists are considering using a web cam or remote sensing to observe the pond.
