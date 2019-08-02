Forecast: Increasing rain, high surf as Erick passes south of the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gusty easterly winds will continue through Saturday as Tropical Storm Erick passes south of the state.
Deep tropical moisture expected to move over the islands north of Erick will keep the rain chances up, initially over the eastern portion of the state tonight, then across the smaller islands Friday through Saturday.
The best chance for heavy rainfall and flash flooding will remain over Big Island windward areas.
Additional impacts will include large seas and surf for the exposed coasts. Later this weekend through early next week, Tropical Storm Flossie will approach and could bring additional impacts to the islands.
A high surf warning remains in effect through Friday afternoon for east facing shores of the Big Island due to the large east- southeast swell produced by Erick while it was hurricane.
Elsewhere, a high surf advisory also remains in effect through Friday afternoon along east and south facing shores of Kauai and Oahu, and for east facing shores of Maui.
