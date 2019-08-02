Erick will pass just to our south and Flossie to our north

Erick and Flossie continue to be in the weather headlines and we should watch the storms until they completely pass the islands. Moderate to breezy trades will hold into Thursday, then increase Thursday through Saturday as Hurricane Erick passes south of the state. In addition to the windy conditions, deep tropical moisture expected to move over the islands north of Erick will lead to increasing rainfall chances, initially over the eastern portion of the state beginning Thursday, then across the smaller islands Thursday night through Saturday. The best chance for flash flooding will remain over the Big Island through this time. Additional impacts will include large surf for the exposed coasts. Later this weekend through early next week, Tropical Storm Flossie will approach and could bring additional impacts to the islands.
A High Surf Warning is in effect for east facing shores of the Big Island for large surf generated by Erick. The Big Island will block much of the swell from Erick from reaching the smaller islands, but the fresh to strong trade winds will maintain rough surf along east facing shores. As Erick passes south of the Big Island, southeast swells from the system may affect the smaller islands for a short time.
Tropical Cyclone Flossie is expected to cross from the East Pacific into the Central Pacific basin as a hurricane late Friday or Friday night. The current forecast track has Flossie tracking further north than Erick. This will allow less shadowing for the smaller islands and may bring higher surf later this weekend into early next week along east facing shores.
