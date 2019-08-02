Emergency officials urge preparedness as 2 tropical cyclones near state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It doesn’t take a large storm to cause lots of problems.
Officials want people to keep that in mind as they prepare for the potential effects of Hurricane Erick and Tropical Storm Flossie.
Heavy rains, high surf and gusty winds are possible in the coming days as two powerful storms flank the state.
On Hawaii Island, the county’s Civil Defense Agency has partially activated its Emergency Operations Center.
If your home or business is prone to flooding, officials want you to take precautions now.
Sand for sandbags is available at 15 locations on the Big Island. For a list, click here. Residents must bring their own bags.
Meanwhile, some closures are already in effect.
In Kau and Puna, Wittington Beach Park, Punaluu Beach Park and Isaac Hale Beach Park are closed.
“We’ve also closed South Point Road because we anticipate it will be getting most of the heavy rain and high surf,” said Hawaii Civil Defense spokeswoman Janet Snyder.
On Maui, there are no closures just yet.
But Mayor Mike Victorino says crews have spent the past week cleaning out storm drains, reservoirs and spillways in an effort to minimize the threat of flooding.
“We also have our emergency management services on alert and they’ve prepared their assets with generators in areas where emergency shelters could be opened up if necessary," Victorino said.
On Oahu, crews are also working to clear streams ahead of the storms.
Officials say they’re preparing for the chance of heavy rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph.
“For yourself, look around your yard. Bring in loose things that can go flying. Tie things down. Clear your lanai. Be prepared for that," said city Department of Emergency Management spokesman John Cummings.
Officials say until both storm systems completely leave the area, people should be prepared for the chance of severe weather and have emergency supplies on hand.
