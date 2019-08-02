Destiny MMA’s ‘Last Man Standing’ set for this Saturday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - History is on the line Saturday night at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena as Ryan Dela Cruz jumps up in weight to fight for Destiny MMA’s lightweight title against Sergio Quinones at Destiny MMA’s “Last Man Standing” event.
Dela Cruz, the promotion’s 145-pound champion, looks to become Destiny’s double-champ with a win at 155 pounds. An opportunity to make history and help promote the local MMA scene in Hawaii is all Dela Cruz could ask for.
“Top fighters, like Max (Holloway), this is where they started. X-1, Destiny,” Dela Cruz said. “All these local shows, so we gotta keep it going to build our fighters down here, to represent Hawaii, to get to a bigger stage.”
Over the past few years, Hawaii has become a hotbed of talent for major promotions across the globe, such as the UFC, Bellator, PFL and ONE Championship. But before the majority of fighters make it to the world stage, they make their rounds on the local scene which is why promotion’s like Destiny MMA and X-1 have become the ultimate proving ground for local talent.
“I’m just trying to help these fighters get to the next level,” said promoter Al Medeiros. “If that’s their dreams, then I want to see them accomplish their dreams.”
Tickets are still available for Saturday's fight card
