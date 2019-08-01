What’s Trending: Muhammed Ali Airport will have Therapy Dogs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flying can be a sad occasion. Maybe you’re going to a funeral, or moving, or getting on an airplane. People who hate flying probably wish their dog could come along.
Well, Muhammed Ali airport, serving Louisville, Ky., announces airport therapy dogs. While you’re not allowed to pet TSA dogs, a release says that when travelers spot the dogs, they’re “free to approach them for quality cuddle time.” The dogs, and their handlers, come from a nonprofit called Wonderful Animals Giving Support, or WAGS.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.