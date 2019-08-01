Wanted Wednesday: Man wanted for failing to appear at a HOPE hearing

Wanted Wednesday: Man wanted for failing to appear at a HOPE hearing
Lafoai Niumata, 46, is wanted by Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers. (Source: HPD)
By HNN Staff | July 31, 2019 at 4:11 PM HST - Updated July 31 at 4:11 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police along with CrimeStoppers are searching for Lafoai Niumata.

The 46-year-old is wanted on a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for failing to appear at a HOPE hearing on June 25.

Niumata was initially arrested in 2015 after he was pulled over while operating a stolen moped.

He has one prior conviction and is known to frequent the Waipahu area.

He’s described as 5-feet 11-inches tall, 220 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

To submit a tip on his location, click here or call 955-8300.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.