Wanted Wednesday: Man wanted for failing to appear at a HOPE hearing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police along with CrimeStoppers are searching for Lafoai Niumata.
The 46-year-old is wanted on a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for failing to appear at a HOPE hearing on June 25.
Niumata was initially arrested in 2015 after he was pulled over while operating a stolen moped.
He has one prior conviction and is known to frequent the Waipahu area.
He’s described as 5-feet 11-inches tall, 220 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
To submit a tip on his location, click here or call 955-8300.
