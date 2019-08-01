Okasaki says Aloha after 46 seasons with Rainbow Warriors

"When I first got out here to Hawaii and I had to coach the (defensive backs). it was a hard group of guys to coach,” said defensive backs coach Abe Eliminian. “(Okasaki) basically went through all the guys and said this is what to expect - the good, the bad and everything in the middle. He will surely be missed … There’s certain times when you can’t talk to your coaches for whatever reason and Eric was always a voice that listened to me.”