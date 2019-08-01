Medical care options expand on Kauai with opening of new Kapaa clinic

KAPA’A, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai Medical Clinic has opened a new location at the Kauai Village Shopping center on the island’s East Side.
The 7,900-square-foot clinic is home to 16 exam rooms, one procedure room, a triage room, and a large waiting and reception area.
Eight staff along with family medicine physician Dr. Tracey Richardson have relocated to the new clinic. They’ve also expanded to include additional staff, and primary care physician Dr. Sierra Peña.
“Our new Kapa‘a clinic is nearly four times the size of the previous location, providing more space to support more patients,” said Jen H. Chahanovich, president and CEO of Wilcox Medical Center and CEO of Kaua‘i Medical Clinic. “This aligns well with our mission to create a healthier Hawai‘i by providing greater access to medical care and services when and where our patients need it.”
The new location will be open Monday through Fridays, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Services available include family medicine, visiting OB-GYN, and cardiology specialists along with laboratory services provided by Clinical Labs of Hawai‘i.
A grand opening and blessing ceremony will be held in August.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.