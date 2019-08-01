HPD seeks man accused of robbing woman at gunpoint outside Aiea home

AIEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a 74-year-old woman at gunpoint Wednesday morning in Aiea.
Police said the woman was sitting in her vehicle outside her home on Kaamilo Street around 4:30 a.m. That’s when a masked man pulled out a handgun and stole her purse. He then fled the scene.
The woman was not injured.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with further information is asked to call authorities.
This story may be updated.
