High surf warning issued for Big Island as Erick churns by island chain

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning is in effect for the Big Island as Erick kicks up waves on its trek south of the island chain.
On the current forecast track, the center of Erick will pass within 200 miles south of the Big Island on Thursday afternoon and evening.
It’s already kick up waves on the island, and forecasters warn east-facing shores could see wave heights of 15 to 20 feet.
The large waves could produce dangerous current, significant shorebreak and “make entering the water very hazardous,” the National Weather Service said.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.