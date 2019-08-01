Here are the weather alerts in effect as Erick approaches

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tropical Cyclone Erick is expected to pass south of the state over the next few days, bringing along with it the threat of heavy rain and high surf. The National Weather Service has already issued weather alerts in anticipation of some of the effects.
Flash flood watch
- A flash flood watch has been issued for the Big Island from noon on Thursday through Saturday morning. Forecasters expect intense rainfall and flash flooding, especially along east- and southeast-facing slopes.
Wind advisory
- A wind advisory is in effect for parts of Maui County and the Big Island with 25 to 35 mph winds with gusts to 45 mph.
High surf warning
- A high surf warning is in effect for east-facing shores of the Big Island until 6 p.m. Thursday. Surf is expected to rise to 15 to 20 feet.
Other ocean alerts
- A hurricane warning is in effect for offshore waters beyond 40 nautical miles.
- A tropical storm warning is in effect for waters south and southeast of the Big Island.
- A small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for waters around Hawaii.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.