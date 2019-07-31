Effects from Hurricane Erick to include more rain into weekend, with Flossie early next week

All eyes are on Hurricane Erick, which will weaken as it continues on a course that will take it to the south of the state. While the center will be some distance away, it will still be close enough to spread wet weather across the state from east to west starting Thursday into the weekend. There could also be the chance for heavy rain, stronger winds and dangerously high surf, especially for the Big Island, which is under a flash flood watch. starting Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. Winds will likely increase Thursday afternoon into Friday.
Tropical Storm Flossie will be moving into our area sometime Monday or Tuesday. Right now it is too far out, both time and distance-wise, to say exactly what effect it will have on our island weather, but expect humidity and more heavy showers at the very least. The impacts will depend on the size, intensity and track of Flossie.
A tropical storm warning is posted for coastal waters south of the Big Island as winds are expected to increase Thursday morning, while hurricane conditions will be possible for offshore waters (beyond 40 nautical miles) south of the islands as soon as Wednesday night. A small craft advisory is currently posted for waters around Maui County, but will likely be expanded as Erick passes to the south.
Erick may also bring surf above advisory levels for the east-facing shores of the Big Island starting tonight, with waves reaching warning levels Thursday. The swell may reach advisory levels for east shores of the smaller islands Thursday through Friday, although the swell may be partially blocked by the Big Island. South shores may also see a brief boost as Erick passes to the south.
Meanwhile, Flossie is on a track that is slightly north of Erick. It will also bring more high surf for east-facing shores this weekend into early next week.
