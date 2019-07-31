Effects from Hurricane Erick to include more rain into weekend, with Flossie early next week

All eyes are on Hurricane Erick, which will weaken as it continues on a course that will take it to the south of the state. While the center will be some distance away, it will still be close enough to spread wet weather across the state from east to west starting Thursday into the weekend. There could also be the chance for heavy rain, stronger winds and dangerously high surf, especially for the Big Island, which is under a flash flood watch. starting Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. Winds will likely increase Thursday afternoon into Friday.