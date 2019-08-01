Devastating Rapid Ohia Death now found on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Rapid Ohia Death has now been found on Oahu.
The Oahu Invasive Species Committee made the discovery in a remote area in the Ko’olau Mountains above Pearl City.
A sample was taken and tested by a research lab in Hilo. Results came back positive for the less aggressive strain of the fungus responsible for killing thousands of acres of cherish ohia trees.
The land the infected tree sat on is owned by Kamehameha Schools.
In addition to Oahu, Rapid Ohia Death is also present on Hawaii Island, Maui and Kauai.
The latest case on Maui was announced earlier in July.
The DLNR said ohia grows throughout the Ko’olau and Wai’anae mountain ranges across approximately 50,000 acres.
The trees are a keystone species that provides important watershed cover for recharging the island’s aquifer, habitat for endangered species, and is a cherish symbol in Hawaiian culture.
If you come across dead or dying ohia trees Oahu that may be infected, you’re asked to call or text the Oahu Invasive Species Committee at (808) 286-4616 or e-mail oisc@hawaii.edu.
