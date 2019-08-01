Emergency supply kit for a family of 4 can easily cost more than $400

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With two tropical cyclones churning toward the Hawaiian Islands, emergency management officials are urging residents to be prepared.
Preparation means having the supplies you need to weather a storm.
FEMA and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency have suggestions for what you should have in your emergency supply kit.
How much would the supplies in the kit cost for a family of four?
Hawaii News Now crunched the numbers:
- Water: Free to about $70
Emergency officials say you should have one gallon of water per person per day for at least 14 days. The water is meant for drinking and sanitation.
The price of water ranges depending on your preference.
You can get your supply for pennies by using the tap and reused containers, but if you want to go the store-bought route it can add up fast.
You would need 23 of the 2 1/2 gallon jugs of water commonly sold at big box stores.
Those containers are priced at about $3, making the cost for a family of four about $70.
- Food: About $100 to hundreds of dollars
Officials say your kit should include high-calorie, shelf-stable foods, stored in a cool, dry place.
Examples of high calorie food that do not require heat or additional water to prepare include nuts, ready-to-eat cereals, peanut butter, dried fruit, and canned soups.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has information on keeping food safe during an emergency here.
The price of your family’s food supply can also range widely, depending on what products you buy. A less modest food budget could easily top hundreds of dollars for a family of four.
But even if you wanted to feed your family just canned tuna, that would cost you about $75 a week.
That’s why you might want to consider purchasing a prepared emergency food supply bucket. On Amazon, buckets with more than 100 servings ― claiming to “provide a delicious variety of ready-to-eat food including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, fruit, vegetables, snacks, and milk" ― cost $108.
It has a 25-year shelf life.
- Radio: About $20
Having access to information is important before, during, and after a disaster. A battery-operated or crank radio will often work when other methods of communication are not available. HI-EMA strongly recommends a radio as part of every emergency preparedness kit.
- Flashlights: $20
There are many affordable family packs available in big box stores and online
- First aid kit: $20
Like most other items on the supply list. the cost depends on where you are shopping and what you’re looking for. Prices range from $6-$100, but we found what appeared to be quality kits for around $20.
- Extra batteries: $40
Four packs of batteries at different sizes can cost more, but shop around and you’ll find a deal.
- Whistle: $10
If you are trapped by debris after a storm or earthquake, a whistle could save your life.
It is more easily heard and takes less energy than using your voice to call for help and takes very little space in your emergency kit. We found a four pack online for just under $10.
- Dust masks: $20
Dust masks are recommended to help filter contaminated air.
- Plastic sheeting and duct tape: About $35
To shelter-in-place, you’ll need cheap and easy-to-use materials.
During or after a storm, there may be circumstances when staying put and creating a barrier between yourself the outside, a process known as “sealing the room,” is a matter of survival.
A three-pack of duct tape costs about $15, and roll out plastic sheeting topped $20.
- Moist Towelettes: $15
An eight pack of name-brand wipes costs under $20.
- Garbage bags: $12
The estimated price tag is for a 56-count pack of heavy duty, large name brand bags on sale.
- Tool kit: $20
It’s recommended you have a wrench or pliers to turn off utilities. We discovered it might be best to buy an entire tool kit, which cost about $20 for the basics. Name brand kits cost more.
- Can opener: Under $5
Make sure you have a manual can opener and no power is needed.
- Local maps: Under $5
You could print these out for free or purchase for under $5 at a gas station or drug store.
- Pet supplies: $15
If you don’t have a dog, you just saved some money.
- Bleach: $8
The cost estimate is for a two-pack of name brand household bleach.
- Fire extinguisher: $40
Prices vary but the average fire extinguisher was around $40 for a chemical class A B C extinguisher.
- Matches: $6
The estimate is for a box of waterproof matches and a container so they don't get wet.
- Personal hygiene items: $30
Hygiene products you’ll want to have on hand include toothpaste, sunblock, feminine hygiene products, and other hygiene supplies.
- Cooking supplies: $35
Utensils for your kit should include mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels, foil and plastic utensils.
The grand total, not including water: $464
Again, this is just an estimate for an emergency supply kit that includes items purchased at the lowest prices. Your family’s needs might be very different ― and the cost of your kit might be higher or lower.
