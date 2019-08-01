Big surf from Hurricane Erick to coincide with king tides

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are urging residents to prepare for dangerously high surf and coastal flooding as Hurricane Erick is expected to pass south of the island chain.
The swell is coinciding with this month’s king tides, the highest tides of the year.
The first round of higher-than-normal tides are set to happen Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday.
Hurricane Erick is also expected to bring in high surf along east-facing shores of the Big Island starting Wednesday night, with warning level surf possible Thursday and Friday.
