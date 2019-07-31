Two hurricanes approach the state, impacts possible starting tonight

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will hold through Friday. Hurricane Erick will weaken as it approaches the state from the east. Expect wet weather conditions spreading from east to west across all islands, from Thursday into the weekend, as the center of the storm passes just south of the Big Island on Friday. Additional impacts from Erick such as high surf, strong winds and heavy rain are possible, however much of these impacts will depend upon the the intensity and track of this approaching tropical cyclone. Hurricane Flossie will move into the local area by early next week, potentially bringing additional weather impacts to the islands.