Tulsi Gabbard gears up for round 2 of Democratic presidential debates

DETROIT, Michigan (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a first night of Democratic presidential debates in Detroit, 10 more presidential hopefuls will take to the stage Wednesday for day two of debates – including Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.
It’s the second of what will end up being a total of 12 Democratic primary debates ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
Gabbard — who first announced her decision to run for president in January — will join nine other presidential hopefuls, including former Vice President Joe Biden.
Another presidential rival up on stage Wednesday: U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris. Last week, Gabbard spoke out about Harris, saying she is “not qualified to serve as commander in chief,” and that she has no background in foreign policy.
After Gabbard’s performance in the first Democratic debate last month, she became the most-searched candidate on Google, and several publications — including some conservative news outlets — lauded her performance.
Despite that, political experts say she’s still behind in the polls, especially compared to front-runners like Biden, Harris, as well as U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.
The debates this week will only feature 20 of the candidates, compared to the 24 who participated in the gathering last month, which aired on NBC.
Night two of the debates will air at 2 p.m. Hawaii time on CNN.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.