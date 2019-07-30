Trade wind weather continues as Erick, Flossie approach

Locally breezy trade winds will bring passing showers for windward and mauka areas through Wednesday night as a large trough north of the state enhances the incoming moisture. Then the center of tropical cyclone Erick is forecast to pass just south of the Big Island Thursday and Thursday night, strengthening the trade winds statewide and bringing enhanced showers, mainly for the Big Island and Maui.
Rain from the periphery of Erick will likely begin for the windward sections of the Big Island and possibly Maui Thursday into Thursday night. Some of those showers may spread to the windward sections of the remaining islands by Friday. Some of the rainfall could be heavy, and there’s the possibility that a flash flood watch may be issued in the near future for the eastern end of the state. Drier air will start moving in Saturday and Sunday. As for Hurricane Flossie, it is still far too early to determine what impacts, if any, will affect the Hawaiian islands, but we are looking at the Monday or Tuesday time frame.
Due to the approaching cyclones, a tropical storm watch will be in effect Thursday and Friday for coastal waters leeward and south of the Big Island. Right now, those waters and the usual windier waters around Maui County are under a small craft advisory through Thursday morning. As for surf, north and west shores will remain generally flat, with a small south swell holding at 2 to 4 feet. Choppy surf on east shores will rise with the increasing trades,. Swells generated by Erick may bring advisory-level surf for east shores of the Big Island starting Wednesday night, and could bring warning level waves Thursday and Friday. Those swells could be blocked by the Big Island, but the smaller islands could still see advisory-level waves on east shores. Flossie may bring even larger waves later this weekend into early next week.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.