Trade wind weather continues as Erick, Flossie approach

Rain from the periphery of Erick will likely begin for the windward sections of the Big Island and possibly Maui Thursday into Thursday night. Some of those showers may spread to the windward sections of the remaining islands by Friday. Some of the rainfall could be heavy, and there’s the possibility that a flash flood watch may be issued in the near future for the eastern end of the state. Drier air will start moving in Saturday and Sunday. As for Hurricane Flossie, it is still far too early to determine what impacts, if any, will affect the Hawaiian islands, but we are looking at the Monday or Tuesday time frame.