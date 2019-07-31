State to tow dozens of abandoned cars from Honolulu airport lots

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state says 60 cars that were abandoned at Honolulu's airport will be removed over the next several weeks.
ABM Parking Services, which manages parking at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, will tow the vehicles from several airport parking lots.
Cars that are parked at the airport for more than 30 days are subject to being towed.
The state Transportation Department said the towed vehicles are moved to an impound lot and auctioned after 30 days. The agency said vehicle owners can contest the auction.
