Spain says they’re ‘ready’ to welcome TMT to Canary Islands

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The agency that manages telescopes in the Canary Islands says it’s “ready” to support the Thirty Meter Telescope.
Pedro Duque, Spain’s minister of science, innovation and universities, said local and national government entities would support TMT if the project cancels its plans for Mauna Kea and opts for its back-up site in the Canary Islands, according to Spanish media reports.
Duque made the announcement in a news conference following a meeting of the Governing Council of the Astrophysical Institute of the Canary Islands.
Native Hawaiian protesters who have blocked access to the summit of Mauna Kea have been pushing for the TMT to go to the Canary Islands.
But so far, telescope officials have said they still prefer to build in Hawaii.
The Canary Islands is an “autonomous community” of Spain. The archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean is home to the Observatorios de Canarias, with telescopes on the islands of Tenerife and La Palma.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.