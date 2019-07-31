Rolovich pleased with Warrior defensive, needs more urgency from offense

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This morning’s practice marked the fifth practice of fall training camp for the Rainbow Warrior football team, but it was the first time the ‘Bows wore full pads for full contact so far.
While the Warrior defense didn’t lower the boom on their opposition, they made their presence known with an interception on the opening play of a live scrimmage, followed by multiple defensive stops.
Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich was encouraged by the effort and play of his defensive unit, but couldn’t say the same about his offense.
“Loved the intensity of the defense. I thought the offense poor,” Rolovich said. “Just the energy - the energy wasn’t there. And the defense took full advantage of that. The offense is gonna have some quiet times during their breakfast they’re about to eat. They got a wake up call.”
The early reviews of the 2019 Warrior defense remain positive heading into defensive coordinator Corey Batoon’s second season in charge. Having the same coaching staff and the majority of starters from 2018 certainly this early into camp, but Rolovich understands that the players wouldn’t be where they are without pushing themselves to improve during the offseason.
“The defensive is bringing some serious juice and togetherness and ingredients that make you think we could be improved on that side,” he said. “It’s the hard work they put in … they trust that their coaches are putting them in a p[lace to be successful. We haven’t won a game yet, so I can’t say much, but I appreciate their effort.”
