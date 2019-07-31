Reynolds and Tamanaha prepare for X-Games

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The best skateboarders in the world will ascend upon Minneapolis this weekend for the X-Games.
The two representatives from Hawaii both head into the premiere competition of skateboarding with high expectations.
15 year old Kody Tamanaha has been skateboarding since she was six years old. The Mililani native turned professional earlier this year and will be competing at the X-Games as one of the field’s youngest competitors.
“I’m really excited,” Tamanaha said. “Skateboarding just got accepted into the 2020 Olympic games, so I’m finally getting into that world of being pro and I’m hoping to get top five.”
Tamanaha has proven to be one of the best prospects in female skating and despite her age is eager to prove this weekend at the X-Games she belongs.
She will be competing in the Women’s Park event on Friday but won’t be the only local skater representing the islands.
North Shore native Heimana Reynolds has burst onto the men’s park series by having one of the best starts to the skating tour season of anyone.
A medal finish at this years X-Games will solidify to the worlds he is one of skateboarding’s next rising stars.
Last week Reynolds captured the Gold medal in China for the USA team at the second Olympic sanctioned qualifying skateboarding event.
Reynolds heads into the X-Games in the eyes of many as the best skater in his event.
I’m feeling really good and really strong," said Reynolds. “I have been training hard getting ready for this contest and I’m hoping to come back with a medal.”
With the inclusion of skateboarding in next years Olympic games the sport continues to rise in popularity and notoriety.
The X-Games will air live on August 1-4 on ESPN starting at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
