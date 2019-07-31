New court appointed attorney for Katherine Kealoha has potential conflict in upcoming drug trial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gary Singh, the latest taxpayer funded attorney to represent Katherine Kealoha in her remaining two criminal trials, has a potential conflict in at least one of the cases.
On March 1, 2018, Hawaii News Now cameras caught Singh leaving the federal grand jury with a woman. The woman was a witness against Kealoha. She was in a McCully home when it was raided in August 2015.
Arrested in that home, her roommate, Tiffany Masunaga and former HPD officer Alan Ahn.
Police recovered more than a hundred patches of the powerful drug, Fentanyl and other opioids that federal prosecutors say came from anesthesiologist Rudy Puana, a medical doctor from the Big Island and Katherine Kealoha’s brother.
The government says Kealoha, then a high ranking deputy prosecutor, tried to cover up for her brother by taking over the case.
Attorney William Harrison says it is a concern that Singh will represent both a potential witness, the roommate, and the defendant in the upcoming trial on alleged drug crimes.
“The government can say (the roommate) is going to be a witness on my list, if I call her or not, that’s up to what happens during the course of the trial."
Harrison’s client is Tiffany Masunaga, who is now also expected to take the stand against Kealoha.
"You can imagine a case, in the middle of trial, and (the prosecutor) decides to call that witness, it’s a definite conflict, could be a mistrial at that point.”
Harrison isn’t the only one concerned.
“You owe your client undivided loyalty,” said attorney Michael Green, who represents an alleged victim of Kealoha in another trial, on allegations of bank fraud.
“If he represented the witness, he may wind up getting information from that witness that could be helpful or harmful to one or both of his clients.”
Green says Singh’s representation of the roommate doesn’t affect the bank fraud trial but certainly could be an issue in the drug trail.
Hawaii News Now reached out to Gary Singh for comment, he did not return our calls.
There are other lawyers who have had conflicts in this massive public corruption case.
Myles Breiner represented both Katherine Kealoha and her husband, ex police chief Louis Kealoha at the time of their indictments in 2017.
Federal prosecutors quickly pointed out the conflict in a motion and shortly after, Breiner withdrew from the case, saying the Kealohas cannot afford his representation anyway.
Still, Breiner went to visit Kealoha at the Federal Detention Center, twice, signing in as her attorney.
Kealoha has been detained since June awaiting sentencing for conspiracy and obstruction.
Hawaii News Now reached out to Breiner to find out why he signed into the FDC log as her lawyer, he declined to comment.
