Interview: Kelii Makua & Sean McCready/8th Annual Pacific Ink & Art Expo

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This summer heats up with the 8th Annual Pacific Ink & Art Expo to take place again at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall August 2nd 3rd & 4th, 2019. At the Expo, you will be able to get a tattoo from the artist(s) of your choice under the most clean and sterile conditions, fully monitored and regulated by Hawaii Department of Health. There will be information on safety and tattoo after care as well.