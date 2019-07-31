Hilo captures 2019 Pony-13 World Series Championship

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hilo Pony baseball team captured the 2019 Pony-13 World Series Championship with a win over Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Monday night.
The game took place at York Field in Whittier, California and despite trailing late in the game, the offense came through when it needed accounting for six runs in the sixth inning to secure the 10-6 win.
Hilo’s Bubu Kawelu led the offense for the Hawaii team the entire tournament. Kawelu finished the tourney batting over .400 in 21 at-bats, with six RBIs and eight runs scored.
This is Hilo, Hawaii’s (USA) first Pony-13 World Series title.
The team plans in participating in the tournament next year to defend Pony-13 World Series championship.
