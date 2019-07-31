Hawaiian Airlines to hold recruiting sessions on multiple islands

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Help wanted! Hawaiian Airlines is hiring on the Big Island, Maui and Kauai.
The airline wants to recruit workers for guest service, cargo and ramp agent positions at Kona International Airport, Kahului Airport and Lihue Airport.
Prospective employees can get more information at open houses on each island, but all job seekers will need to register first.
Kahului
Open house: Aug. 3
Deadline to register: Aug. 2 at noon
Lihue
Open house: Aug. 10
Deadline to register: Aug. 9 at noon
Kona
Open house: Aug. 17
Deadline to register: Aug. 16 at noon
The open house sessions will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Register online by clicking here.
