Hawaiian Airlines to hold recruiting sessions on multiple islands
By HNN Staff | July 31, 2019 at 12:50 PM HST - Updated July 31 at 12:50 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Help wanted! Hawaiian Airlines is hiring on the Big Island, Maui and Kauai.

The airline wants to recruit workers for guest service, cargo and ramp agent positions at Kona International Airport, Kahului Airport and Lihue Airport.

Prospective employees can get more information at open houses on each island, but all job seekers will need to register first.

Kahului

Open house: Aug. 3

Deadline to register: Aug. 2 at noon

Lihue

Open house: Aug. 10

Deadline to register: Aug. 9 at noon

Kona

Open house: Aug. 17

Deadline to register: Aug. 16 at noon

The open house sessions will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Register online by clicking here.

