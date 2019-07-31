Fumes from a portable gas generator ignites, injuring 1 person on Maui

KIHEI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person was injured when fumes from a gasoline generator caused an explosion on Maui Monday night.
According to the Maui Fire Department, the explosion happened when the person refueled the generator and attempted to start it.
The generator was inside an outdoor storage unit.
The extent of injuries the person suffered along with their current condition is unknown.
MFD said a fire quickly destroyed the items in the storage unit, but they were able to get the flames under control within 20 minutes.
“The generator and much of the contents of the storage structure were destroyed. The storage structure itself was damaged. No damage was done to the primary structure on the property,” MFD said.
Damage was estimated at a total of $2,500.
