Former HPD officer avoids jail time in DUI case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A former Honolulu police officer will get no jail time for crashing his vehicle into a HECO structure in 2016.
Instead, Albert Lee will will pay a $500 fine as part of a plea deal.
In 2016, Lee was charged in a DUI case after crashing along Lunalilo Home Road in Hawaii Kai.
He also had ties to the investigation into Katherine Kealoha. He was set to testify against the Kealohas the day of the crash.
Lee claimed he was targeted by Katherine Kealoha for pulling over one of her friends in a traffic stop.
A judge also sentenced Lee to complete 60 hours of community service.
