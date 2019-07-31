Entertainment: America’s Got Talent Recap for July 30, 2019

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Danger-comedy-singing act Nick & Lindsay performed and got past elimination last night on America’s Got Talent; they continue on in the competition!
Dangerous singing and shocked faces on Americas Got Talent last night! A New Orleans couple act Nick & Lindsay sang a song from the Phantom of the Opera while performing. Comment from Simon: “None of it individually is good, but together as a whole it’s good.” They will continue to be in the competition; they made it past last night.
Guest Judge: Ellie Kemper, the Emmy-nominated star of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "The Office."
