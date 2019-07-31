Details over controversial Ala Wai watershed project still up in the air

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The city and state will miss an unofficial deadline at the end of this month to agree on details of the massive Ala Wai flood control project.
The flood control system is controversial because of large catchment basins that would be built upstream in residential areas along with a lining the Ala Wai. And the city has yet to formally agree to maintain it.
Honolulu’s mayor has voice his support for the project.
“We are talking about hundreds of millions of dollars. We want it documented and we are working on it, but as mayor,0 I am committed to getting the project done,” Mayor Kirk Caldwell said.
Some residents in the area however spoke out in force against the project.
The city is asking for more time to discuss specifics.
The federal government is paying for two-thirds of the $345 million project. The state has budgeted $125 million.
