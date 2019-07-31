Deadly blaze renews calls for mandatory smoke detectors, sprinkler systems

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fatal fire in Palolo on Monday is renewing calls for mandatory smoke detectors and sprinkler systems for new homes.
Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves said there have been eight killed in residential fires since the deadly Marco Polo blaze in 2017. Of those, four were killed in July alone.
Neves said some of those deaths could have been avoided if sprinkler systems and smoke detectors were mandatory.
“We’re very disheartened by the amount of deaths we’ve had. ... That’s not acceptable," said Neves.
“The sprinkler will fight the fire. It’s like having a firefighter in your house 24 hours a day.”
Right now, city law requires older highrises to install sprinkler systems or conduct a life safety evaluation. The new law requires the condo owners to comply within two years.
The chief said he also wants to see sprinklers mandated in all newly-built homes and townhouses.
The new systems could cost thousand of dollars, but the HFD said it will save lives.
Witnesses to yesterday’s Palolo fire, including next door neighbor Wallen Ellingson, said they didn’t hear a smoke detector going off.
“The fire inspector stressed to me the importance of having a (smoke detector) and I don’t have an alarm in my house," he said. “But now as a result of what happened ... I’m going to get a smoke detector.”
But like other residents, Ellingson said he had concerns about mandating costly sprinkler systems for people who can’t afford them.
