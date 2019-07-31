To avoid confusion, monthly statewide siren test canceled

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -There will be no monthly siren test for the state on Thursday to avoid confusion as two storms make their way towards the islands.
According to the Department of Defense, the state and counties made the decision to cancel the monthly test so the public would not mistake the test for an actual emergency.
Sirens are usually tested on the first working day of every month to ensure the system statewide is functioning properly.
The department is reminding people to follow emergency instructions from official government channels if they hear the siren beside a test. Emergency instructions may be relayed over radio, television, or cell phone alerts.
Emergency management and disaster preparedness information is also located at the front section of telephone directories for all counties.
