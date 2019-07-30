Warriors well represented in United States Pan American Games team

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior volleyball team is on the world stage.
Current Warrior Colten Cowell is one of three outside hitters on the United States Pan American Games team while former ‘Bow Joe Worsley is one of two setters. Kupono Fey is the lone libero on the roster.
Hawaii associate coach Milan Zarkovic serves as the head coach for the team.
The Pan American Games officially opened on July 27th in Lima, Peru, however the men's volleyball competition begins July 31st.
The United States share a group with Brazil, Chile, and Mexico. The other pool consists of Argentina, Cuba, Peru and Puerto Rico.
The U.S. men last medaled at the Pan American Games in 2007 when they took silver.
For more information on USA Volleyball and the Pan Am Games, visit teamUSA.org
Pan Am Games Schedule (All Times PT)
July 31: USA vs. Chile, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 1: USA vs. Mexico, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 2: USA vs. Brazil, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 3: Classification matches and semifinals
Aug. 4: Finals
