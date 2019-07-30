Warriors strap on pads for 1st time during training camp

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The third practice of fall training camp for the Rainbow Warrior football team was an important one for many reasons, but putting on shoulder pads and being able to make some contact with teammates was a turning point for the ‘Bows.
“We’re always jawing at the mouth during summer,” said receiver Marquis Stovall. “It’s really nice to put on the pads and start getting them thumps in, and eventually full pads.”
The Warriors will put on full pads for the first time later this week, much to the joy of the Hawaii defense that is looking forward to make a statement with their physical play.
“This whole summer, we’ve just been training trying to get out here,” said defensive lineman Kaimana Padello. “Now that we got our pads on, it’s just good to hit around the running backs, bang with the (offensive) linemen a little bit. I had a good time today.”
Here’s a look at the remaining training camp practices open to the public:
Tuesday, July 30: 8:00 a.m.
Wednesday, July 31: 8:00 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1: 8:00 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 2: 8:00 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3: 8:00 a.m.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.