Trade wind conditions ahead of tropical cyclone Erick’s possible effects

A typical summertime trade wind weather pattern will dominate the first part of the week through Thursday, with high pressure to the north and passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas. What happens between Thursday night and Sunday will largely depend on the track and intensity of tropical cyclone Erick. If the current forecast track holds true, the center of the system will pass to the south of the islands, but will still bring the chance of increased showers, especially for the eastern end of the state.
We’re also continuing to track tropical cyclone Flossie, which is some 1,400 miles to the east of Erick. If there are any effects from this system, it will be around the Tuesday time frame, and will again depend on its size, track and intensity. It’s too far out in the forecast period to say what will happen with any high amount of certainty, but make sure to get your hurricane supply kit ready now, just in case. Remember, hurricane season runs through the end of the November, and we’re now entering the peak activity period of the season.
Surf will remain on the quiet side for a few days, with the usual very small to nil wave action for north and west shores. The trade winds will give us a choppy east shore swell, while there are also small background swells for south shores. East swells from Erick will likely bring advisory and perhaps warning level surf Thursday and Friday. Flossie may also bring elevated surf for east shores over the weekend into early next week. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted until 6 a.m. Thursday for strong winds and high seas around Maui County and the Big Island.
