Governor withdraws state of emergency for Mauna Kea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor on Tuesday withdrew an emergency proclamation for Mauna Kea, and announced the state had given the Thirty Meter Telescope an additional two years to start construction under an existing permit.
He said the state of emergency was lifted because there are “no immediate plans to move heavy equipment up the mountain.”
“We continue to seek and find a peaceful solution to move this project forward," Gov David Ige said, at a news conference. “For the safety of all involved, we do believe we want to deescalate things.”
The statements came on the 16th day of a protest at the base of Mauna Kea, where activists have blocked the only access road the summit so that TMT construction equipment cannot pass.
It’s unlikely that the news Tuesday will spur protesters to move on, but Ige said he hopes they do so given that two hurricanes ― Erick and Flossie ― are churning in the Pacific and could impact the state.
“We have concerns with the coming storms,” he said. “We are monitoring the approach of the storms and we will be taking appropriate action.”
He added that while the permit extension gives TMT more breathing room, it doesn’t mean that the state won’t be working to “secure access” to the summit in the meantime.
Opponents of the $1.4 billion telescope say it will further desecrate a mountain they consider sacred. Supporters say it will bring jobs and push the science of astronomy significant forward.
As the protest drags on, Thirty Meter Telescope officials have said repeatedly that they’re still committed to moving forward with the project.
Protesters have urged TMT to move to its back-up site in the Canary Islands.
Earlier this month, after making no progress, the governor gave Big Island Mayor Harry Kim broad authority over the state’s response to the conflict and said Kim was “taking the lead” in the push to find a solution.
This story will be updated.
