Massage parlor on Ward Avenue raided in latest crackdown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The prosecutors office along with HPD executed a search warrant Monday on a Kakaako massage parlor. The establishment is suspected of promoting prostitution.
Acting Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto says officers had to break their way into Ume Spa on Ward Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m.
“We announced our presence and nobody came to the door, so we did force entry," Dwight Nadamoto, Acting Prosecuting Attorney said. “This is an ongoing effort, by the prosecutors office.”
No arrests were made during Monday’s raid. HPD was aided by authorities from Homeland Security Investigation.
In recent weeks, authorities have cracked down on suspected prostitution rings disguised as massage parlors.
Nadamoto says so far this fiscal year, they’ve shut down at least five illegal massage parlors and made about 40 arrests.
