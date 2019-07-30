Man who pleaded guilty for role in bribery scheme sentenced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The son-in-law of the president of Micronesia has been sentenced for his role in a bribery scheme.
Master Halbert pleaded guilty in March to money laundering. He was sentence to serve 18 months in prison.
He admitted he took bribes from Oahu engineer Jim Lyons, in exchange for a nearly $8 million government contract.
During the time of the crime, Halbert worked as an assistant secretary for civil aviation for Micronesia’s Department of Transportation.
Lyons is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.