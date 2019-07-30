HPU to alums: Come back for your master’s and we’ll give you $4,000

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific University has announced alumni can get an automatic $4,000 a year if they return to their alma mater for graduate school.
The university said any former student who applies for the Alumni Scholarship will receive $2,000 per semester for a total of two years maximum.
The scholarship also applies to the university’s online master’s programs.
The Alumni Scholarship follows on the heels of an expanded Hawaii Pacific University campus in downtown Honolulu and in the Kakaako district.
“Our 45,000-plus alumni here in Hawaii and across the globe are an integral part of who we are, so we listened when they said they wanted graduate degrees to be more affordable and flexible to fit into their busy schedules,” said John Gotanda, president of Hawaii Pacific University.
“We want to honor them by inviting them to see how we’ve grown and evolved our graduate programs by blending both quality academics and accessible programs.”
The program launches this fall.
Alumni interested in applying for the scholarship must be in a degree-seeking program and starting a new graduate program in Fall 2019 or Spring 2020.
More information can be found at the Hawaii Pacific University website.
