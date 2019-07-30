HFD: 1 person dead after house fire in Palolo

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person has died following a house fire in Palolo Monday afternoon, fire officials confirmed.
The call for the two-alarm fire came in just before 3 p.m.
Crews rushed to the home along Kalua Place near Jarret Middle School.
Thick smoke was seen across Palolo Valley as it took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
Additional details are developing.
Fire crews remain at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
The name, age and gender of the victim is unknown at this time.
This story will be updated with new details when they become available.
