Here’s how to protect yourself following the Capital One hack

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A newly-announced Capital One data breach exposed thousands of customers’ sensitive information, and the Better Business Bureau is urging customers to take steps to protect themselves.
Seattle resident Paige Thompson allegedly conducted one of the biggest data breaches ever when she hacked into a Capital One server, possibly gaining access to 140,000 Social Security numbers, 1 million Canadian Social Insurance numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers.
But according to a Capital One news release, “No credit card account number or log-in credentials were compromised, and over 99% of Social Security numbers were not compromised.”
However, the Better Business Bureau advises Capital One customers to take the following protective measures:
- Contact Capital One. Check its website for the latest information. Type the name directly into the browser. Do NOT click on a link from an email or social media message.
- Activate a credit freeze or fraud alert. If a card or account has been compromised, consider placing a fraud alert on the account and contact one of the three major credit reporting agencies. This will prevent anyone from accessing a credit report or scores.
- Monitor credit card statements. If fraudulent charges are spotted, report it to the bank or credit card issuer immediately so the charge can be reversed and a new card can be issued. Keep receipts in case you need to prove which charges you authorized.
- Beware of Scammers. Scammers may pretend to be from the retailer, bank or credit card issuer, telling the customer their card was compromised and suggesting actions to “fix” the problem. Phishing emails may attempt to fool someone into providing credit card information or ask the person to click on a link or open an attachment, either of which can download malware onto a computer.
