Heading to the Rams vs. Cowboys game? Here are some parking, shuttle options

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Rams will face off against the Cowboys in just a few weeks at Aloha Stadium.
The NFL pre-season game is sold out and large crowds are expected.
Aloha Stadium is offering shuttle service for those who want to go but may not want to deal with the hassle of parking.
Roberts Hawaii is also offering service from six different sites. Round trip rides with the shuttle go go for $25. A one-way ticket is $20.
Other cheaper options for parking and shuttle service will be available at nearby schools.
For a full list of options, click here to be directed to the Aloha Stadium website.
