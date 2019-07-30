Hawaii Recording Artist Meleana Brown set to release new album

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - You might remember Hawaii Recording Artist Meleana Brown. She was in American Idol Season 3, sang with John Legend on national television and opened in 2010 for Bruno Mars in Honolulu. Brown is back in the islands putting the finishing touches on the release that is yet to be named; it is set for a late August 2019 release date. Plus she is back for a good cause.