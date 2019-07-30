Forecast: Summertime trade wind weather ahead of tropical cyclones

We’re also continuing to track tropical cyclone Flossie, which is some 1,400 miles to the east of Erick. If there are any effects from this system, it will be around the Tuesday time frame, and will again depend on its size, track and intensity. It’s too far out in the forecast period to say what will happen with any high amount of certainty, but make sure to get your hurricane supply kit ready now, just in case. Remember, hurricane season runs through the end of the November, and we’re now entering the peak activity period of the season.