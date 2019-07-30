Forecast: Nice conditions before possible severe weather associated with Erick

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through the end of the week with showers favoring windward and mountain areas.
A low level trough will move into the eastern half of the state by early Tuesday morning, enhancing clouds and showers over all islands through Tuesday night.
On Friday, Tropical Cyclone Erick moves into the Hawaii region with another round of enhanced winds and showers spreading westward across the state from Thursday night into the weekend. Additional impacts from Erick are possible and will depend upon the final intensity and storm track.
Extended range global models bring this storm system into the Hawaii region around August 5. August is typically the most active month for tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific. Prepare your family for hurricane season by storing at least two weeks of food, medicines, and water supplies in your home.
Swells from Erick will likely produce surf above the high surf advisory levels along east facing shores of the Big Island starting Wednesday night, with warning level surf possible Thursday and Friday.
The high surf advisory may be required for east facing shorelines of the smaller islands Thursday through Friday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.