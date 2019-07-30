FBI names new special agent in charge of Honolulu office

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray has named Eli S. Miranda the new special agent in charge of the bureauʻs Honolulu Field Office.
For the last three years, Miranda served as the director of the High-Value Detainee Interrogation Group at FBI headquarters.
Miranda joined the FBI as a special agent in 2001. Prior to joining the FBI, Miranda served in the U.S. Army and Florida law enforcement.
Miranda received the FBI Director’s Award for Distinguished Service to the Law Enforcement Community in 2013.
