Family of young man who vanished on Oahu 3 years ago continues push for answers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It's been approximately three years since anyone has seen Johnathan Fraser.
He was 21 years old when he disappeared.
His mother flew in from Hilo and went to Hawaii Kai on Monday where she believes her son was kidnapped.
"The reaction from the community has been pretty supportive. They give me the praying hands. They yell out the window, ‘Prayers!’ That they got me. ‘Justice for Johnny,’" said Shelly Miguel.
Miguel held signs along Kalanianaole Highway to remind everyone of her son’s suspicious disappearance.
She said was last seen in public at the “MayJah RayJah Music Festival” on July 29th, 2016. After he didn’t respond to messages from loved ones the following day, he was reported missing on July 31st.
His car was found about less than a mile from where he was living in Hawaii Kai about a week later.
Miguel believes her son was kidnapped from his apartment and believes more than one person is involved.
"Don't be afraid. Speak up. I know you're brave enough. FBI is involved. I'm sure they can offer you some type of protection if that is what's needed. But I'm pleading to you, to please come forward, give the answers, and let me bring my son home please," Miguel said.
Fraser was involved in a deadly car accident in Kaneohe in November of 2015.
He survived, but the other person in the car did not.
His poster is on the FBI’s Most Wanted Kidnapping/Missing Persons website stating there is a $20,000 reward for information leading to any arrests.
"Please turn yourself in and say what you did,” said Miguel. “Either way, it's gonna come around full circle because I believe with all my heart that we are going get justice for Johnny."
If anyone has any information on this case, they can call the FBI office at (808) 566-4300 or submit information to tips.fbi.gov.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.