Dozens of dead fish floating in Waialae Stream causing big stink

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s an unpleasant sight that’s causing an equally unpleasant odor: dozens of dead fish floating in a stream in Kahala.
The fish were clearly visible on Tuesday morning in the stream near Waialae Beach Park — just before the Waialae Country Club and Kahala Hotel.
A Kahala resident told Hawaii News Now there used to be more dead fish, but they appeared to have been dispersed by the wind or stream flow.
It’s not known what caused the fish to die.
HNN reached out to city and state officials and is awaiting a response.
This story will be updated.
