Comfortable trade wind weather for now, impacts from Tropical Storm Erick due Thursday night

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through the end of the week with showers favoring windward and mountain areas. A low level trough will move into the eastern half of the state by early Tuesday morning, enhancing clouds and showers over all islands through Tuesday night. On Friday Tropical Storm Erick moves into the Hawaii region with another round of enhanced winds and showers spreading westward across the state from Thursday night into the weekend. Additional impacts from Erick are possible and will depend upon the final intensity and storm track.
Tropical Storm is roughly 2400 miles east-southeast of Hilo is moving towards the west at 17 MPH. Extended range global models bring this storm system into the Hawaii region around August 5th. August is typically the most active month for tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific. Prepare your family for hurricane season by storing at least 2 weeks of food, medicines, and water supplies in your home.
Swells from Erick will likely produce surf above the High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels along east facing shores of the Big Island starting Wednesday night, with warning level surf possible Thursday and Friday. The HSA may be required for east facing shorelines of the smaller islands Thursday through Friday
