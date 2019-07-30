Comfortable trade wind weather for now, impacts from Tropical Storm Erick due Thursday night

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through the end of the week with showers favoring windward and mountain areas. A low level trough will move into the eastern half of the state by early Tuesday morning, enhancing clouds and showers over all islands through Tuesday night. On Friday Tropical Storm Erick moves into the Hawaii region with another round of enhanced winds and showers spreading westward across the state from Thursday night into the weekend. Additional impacts from Erick are possible and will depend upon the final intensity and storm track.